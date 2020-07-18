630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking playground garage

Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Copy and past the link below to watch!

https://youtu.be/1hJHmKh4A4E



In addition we have a self showing option for units that are available for immediate move in. We invite you to contact the Leasing Office to set up a self tour or click on the "Contact Property" button on our ads to send us a message and we will be in contact promptly.



When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!



Our units have large open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. We have full size washer & dryers in every home, spacious patios, with storage and large bedrooms with closet organizers. The functional, contemporary kitchen has full size appliances including a dishwasher. The large dining room features a ceiling fan. Our highly convenient location gives you access to everything you could need, major employers (we are right across the street from the Nike Campus) shopping, nightlife, parks and hiking trails (we are two blocks from the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex) We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 26 and 217



Strict No Pet Policy

Open floor Plan

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Lots of Natural Light

Full Size Appliances in Kitchen

Patio/Deck on Every Unit

Playground Area

Assigned Parking

Large Storage Unit Off Patio/Deck

Garages/Carports Available (for an additional cost)

Easy Access to I-205

A Short Drive to Downtown Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard and Wilsonville.

Surrounded by Parks and Nature Trails

24 Hour On Site Maintenance Emergency Response

On Site Management

Walker Square has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Beaverton's Five Oaks neighborhood. Located across the street from the Nike World Headquarters, all units have washer/dryer and patios or decks.