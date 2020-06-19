All apartments in Beaverton
620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:16 AM

620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308

620 Southwest 150th Avenue · (971) 351-2991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97006
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
playground
garage
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Copy and past the link below to watch!
https://youtu.be/1hJHmKh4A4E

In addition we have a self showing option for units that are available for immediate move in. We invite you to contact the Leasing Office to set up a self tour or click on the "Contact Property" button on our ads to send us a message and we will be in contact promptly.

When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!

Our units have large open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. We have full size washer & dryers in every home, spacious patios, with storage and large bedrooms with closet organizers. The functional, contemporary kitchen has full size appliances including a dishwasher. The large dining room features a ceiling fan. Our highly convenient location gives you access to everything you could need, major employers (we are right across the street from the Nike Campus) shopping, nightlife, parks and hiking trails (we are two blocks from the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex) We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 26 and 217

Strict No Pet Policy
Open floor Plan
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Lots of Natural Light
Full Size Appliances in Kitchen
Patio/Deck on Every Unit
Playground Area
Assigned Parking
Large Storage Unit Off Patio/Deck
Garages/Carports Available (for an additional cost)
Easy Access to I-205
A Short Drive to Downtown Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard and Wilsonville.
Surrounded by Parks and Nature Trails
24 Hour On Site Maintenance Emergency Response
On Site Management
Walker Square has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Beaverton's Five Oaks neighborhood. Located across the street from the Nike World Headquarters, all units have washer/dryer and patios or decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 have any available units?
620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 have?
Some of 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 currently offering any rent specials?
620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 pet-friendly?
No, 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 offer parking?
Yes, 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 does offer parking.
Does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 have a pool?
No, 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 does not have a pool.
Does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 have accessible units?
Yes, 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 has accessible units.
Does 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308 has units with dishwashers.
