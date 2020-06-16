All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302

600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage. The condo comes with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile countertops, a warm fireplace in the living room, a washer and dryer, storage space off the inviting back patio, and a detached one car garage. The unit includes water, sewer, and garbage. The unit has air conditioning as well.

The community offers a nearby park and is close to Market of Choice and other shopping amenities.

Please see our website for more information on our application process and screening criteria: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
__________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management, Inc.

Renters insurance required before move in.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Electric
Utilities included in rent: Water, Sewer, & Garbage
Utilities paid by tenants: PGE (electric) & NW Natural (gas)
Appliances: Refrigerator w/ Icemaker, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Electric Dryer
Year Built: 2011
Levels: One level unit located on the third floor (only one flight of stairs up from garage level)
Garage: One-car (no access to unit from garage)
Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval and HOA approval)
PET POLICY: Possible (maximum of two) with approval and increased deposit

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises including the garage

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED

(RLNE3333003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 have any available units?
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 have?
Some of 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 currently offering any rent specials?
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 is pet friendly.
Does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 offer parking?
Yes, 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 does offer parking.
Does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 have a pool?
No, 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 does not have a pool.
Does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 have accessible units?
No, 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive
Beaverton, OR 97008
Hilltop Apartments
11835 Southwest Ridgecrest Drive
Beaverton, OR 97008
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St
Beaverton, OR 97005
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity