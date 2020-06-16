600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302

Amenities

Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage. The condo comes with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile countertops, a warm fireplace in the living room, a washer and dryer, storage space off the inviting back patio, and a detached one car garage. The unit includes water, sewer, and garbage. The unit has air conditioning as well.



The community offers a nearby park and is close to Market of Choice and other shopping amenities.



Renters insurance required before move in.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Electric

Utilities included in rent: Water, Sewer, & Garbage

Utilities paid by tenants: PGE (electric) & NW Natural (gas)

Appliances: Refrigerator w/ Icemaker, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Electric Dryer

Year Built: 2011

Levels: One level unit located on the third floor (only one flight of stairs up from garage level)

Garage: One-car (no access to unit from garage)

Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval and HOA approval)

PET POLICY: Possible (maximum of two) with approval and increased deposit



Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises including the garage



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



