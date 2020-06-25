5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56

Amenities

Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.

Laundry facility

Bar-B-Q area

Close to bus line

Close to hwy 217

Walking distance to Beaverton Hi-School



We have Studio size 400 sqf Is available now,



STUDIO

400 Sq Ft



APPLICATION FEE: $40 Non-refundable (per applicant 18 years & above)

UTILITIES: $50 additional charge per month (water/sewer/garbage)

PET RENT: $25 per month (per pet)

PET DEPOSIT: $200 (per pet)

PET POLICY: Dog/Cat (weight under 25 lbs)



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$500.00 Deposit for Qualified Applicants



INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent of unit.



LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED:

$100,00.00 Security



Currently our community has Studio apartment available!

We offer a six month & one year lease. Air conditioning in each unit.

On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, and patio/balcony.

Located in central Beaverton short distance to shopping, parks, MAX, Beaverton Library, Farmers Market and more.



OFFICE ADDRESS:

5840 SW Erickson Ave #60

Beaverton, OR 97005



HOURS OF OPERATION:

Tuesday thru Saturday

9:00am - 5:00pm



NEARBY SCHOOLS:

Vose Elementary School Whitford Middle School

11350 SW Denny Rd 7935 SW Scholls Ferry Rd

Beaverton School District Beaverton School District



Beaverton High School

13000 SW Second St

Beaverton School District



Unit 3D Virtual Tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/yeYHyIj3