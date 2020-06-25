All apartments in Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56

5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue · (408) 549-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97005
Central Beaverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$990

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.
Laundry facility
Bar-B-Q area
Close to bus line
Close to hwy 217
Walking distance to Beaverton Hi-School

We have Studio size 400 sqf Is available now,

STUDIO
400 Sq Ft

APPLICATION FEE: $40 Non-refundable (per applicant 18 years & above)
UTILITIES: $50 additional charge per month (water/sewer/garbage)
PET RENT: $25 per month (per pet)
PET DEPOSIT: $200 (per pet)
PET POLICY: Dog/Cat (weight under 25 lbs)

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$500.00 Deposit for Qualified Applicants

INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent of unit.

LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED:
$100,00.00 Security

Currently our community has Studio apartment available!
We offer a six month & one year lease. Air conditioning in each unit.
On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, and patio/balcony.
Located in central Beaverton short distance to shopping, parks, MAX, Beaverton Library, Farmers Market and more.

OFFICE ADDRESS:
5840 SW Erickson Ave #60
Beaverton, OR 97005

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Tuesday thru Saturday
9:00am - 5:00pm

NEARBY SCHOOLS:
Vose Elementary School Whitford Middle School
11350 SW Denny Rd 7935 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton School District Beaverton School District

Beaverton High School
13000 SW Second St
Beaverton School District

Unit 3D Virtual Tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/yeYHyIj3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 have any available units?
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 have?
Some of 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 is pet friendly.
Does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 offer parking?
No, 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 does not offer parking.
Does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 have a pool?
Yes, 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 has a pool.
Does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 have accessible units?
No, 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56 does not have units with dishwashers.
