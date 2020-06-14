5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue

Amenities
Laundry facility
Bar-B-Q area
Close to bus line
Close to hwy 217
Walking distance to Beaverton Hi-School
COMING SOON!
STUDIO
400 Sq Ft
APPLICATION FEE: $40 Non-refundable (per applicant 18 years & above)
UTILITIES: $50 additional charge per month (water/sewer/garbage)
PET RENT: $25 per month (per pet)
PET DEPOSIT: $200 (per pet)
PET POLICY: Dog/Cat (weight under 25 lbs)
SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$500.00 Deposit for Qualified Applicants
INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent of unit.
LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED:
$100,00.00 Security
Currently our community has Studio apartment available!
We offer a six month & one year lease. Air conditioning in each unit.
On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, and patio/balcony.
Located in central Beaverton short distance to shopping, parks, MAX, Beaverton Library, Farmers Market and more.
OFFICE ADDRESS:
5840 SW Erickson Ave #60
Beaverton, OR 97005
HOURS OF OPERATION:
Tuesday thru Saturday
9:00am - 5:00pm
NEARBY SCHOOLS:
Vose Elementary School Whitford Middle School
11350 SW Denny Rd 7935 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton School District Beaverton School District
Beaverton High School
13000 SW Second St
Beaverton School District