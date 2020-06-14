All apartments in Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue

5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue · (408) 549-7956
Location

5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97005
Central Beaverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Laundry facility
Bar-B-Q area
Close to bus line
Close to hwy 217
Walking distance to Beaverton Hi-School

COMING SOON!

STUDIO
400 Sq Ft

APPLICATION FEE: $40 Non-refundable (per applicant 18 years & above)
UTILITIES: $50 additional charge per month (water/sewer/garbage)
PET RENT: $25 per month (per pet)
PET DEPOSIT: $200 (per pet)
PET POLICY: Dog/Cat (weight under 25 lbs)

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$500.00 Deposit for Qualified Applicants

INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent of unit.

LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED:
$100,00.00 Security

Currently our community has Studio apartment available!
We offer a six month & one year lease. Air conditioning in each unit.
On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, and patio/balcony.
Located in central Beaverton short distance to shopping, parks, MAX, Beaverton Library, Farmers Market and more.

OFFICE ADDRESS:
5840 SW Erickson Ave #60
Beaverton, OR 97005

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Tuesday thru Saturday
9:00am - 5:00pm

NEARBY SCHOOLS:
Vose Elementary School Whitford Middle School
11350 SW Denny Rd 7935 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton School District Beaverton School District

Beaverton High School
13000 SW Second St
Beaverton School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

