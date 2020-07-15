14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:101

Amenities
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Click here to watch!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGEtaplV_B4&feature=youtu.be
In addition we have a self showing option for units that are available for immediate move in. We invite you to contact the Leasing Office to set up a self tour or click on the "Contact Property" button on our ads to send us a message and we will be in contact promptly.
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!
Welcome to Highland Hills Apartments where we offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes at an affordable price. You will love the open remodeled floor plans and ample room sizes to fit all your needs. Roomy residential homes nestled in beautifully landscaped grounds. Highland Hills maintenance provides quick response to work order requests and onsite staff takes pride in calling this community home. Highland Hills is located on the corner of Murray Blvd with convenient access to Highway 217 yet still nestled in a neighborhood setting. You will love the close access to Cedar Hills Shopping Center with major brand stores, great restaurants, and remodeled Cinema. Easy freeway access is convenient as well for morning commutes to and from work. We look forward to having you call Highland Hills home!
Strict no Pet Policy
Leasing Office open 7 days
24 Emergency Maint Services
Along the 88 and 56 bus line
10 Minutes from downtown Beaverton
Large Playground/Common Area
Plenty of Guest Parking
Large Garages with Remote Available
Close to Restaurants & Shopping
Apartment Amenities:
Full size Washer & Dryer
Storage off deck
Large Kitchens
New Double Paned Vinyl Windows
Garbage disposal
Dining Room Ceiling Fixture
50 gallon electric water heater
Neutral paint color scheme
Ample closet space
Electric Range
Dishwasher
Large Bathroom Vanity Cabinets
Highland Hills has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Beaverton's Highland neighborhood. All units have washer/dryer and patios or decks.