Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center. This lovely condo also comes with air conditioning, all appliances including washer/dryer, spacious master suite, and much more.



No pets, and no smoking thanks.