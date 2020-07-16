10045 SW Sire Terrace

Amenities

Stunning, Stunning, Stunning. This gorgeous newer Beaverton home was the model home for it's community, and all the furniture is included. Complete with 2986 luxury square feet, this home has enough room for everyone. The large daylight basement is perfect for entertaining, with a media area and built in wine shelf/bar. The luxury upgrades throughout include upgraded flooring, cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counters with an oversized island and eating bar. Central AC, washer/dryer, and superb quality throughout. Beautifully decorated in every room! Low maintenance yard, with HOA caring for the front, and fruit trees in the back yard. Easy commute to Hillsboro, Beaverton, and Portland.



No pets, and no smoking thanks.



*Home is available for a short term lease of 3-4 months*