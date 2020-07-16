All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 10045 SW Sire Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
10045 SW Sire Terrace
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

10045 SW Sire Terrace

10045 Southwest Sire Terrace · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10045 Southwest Sire Terrace, Beaverton, OR 97008
South Beaverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning, Stunning, Stunning. This gorgeous newer Beaverton home was the model home for it's community, and all the furniture is included. Complete with 2986 luxury square feet, this home has enough room for everyone. The large daylight basement is perfect for entertaining, with a media area and built in wine shelf/bar. The luxury upgrades throughout include upgraded flooring, cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counters with an oversized island and eating bar. Central AC, washer/dryer, and superb quality throughout. Beautifully decorated in every room! Low maintenance yard, with HOA caring for the front, and fruit trees in the back yard. Easy commute to Hillsboro, Beaverton, and Portland.

No pets, and no smoking thanks.

*Home is available for a short term lease of 3-4 months*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 SW Sire Terrace have any available units?
10045 SW Sire Terrace has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10045 SW Sire Terrace have?
Some of 10045 SW Sire Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 SW Sire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10045 SW Sire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 SW Sire Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10045 SW Sire Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 10045 SW Sire Terrace offer parking?
No, 10045 SW Sire Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10045 SW Sire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10045 SW Sire Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 SW Sire Terrace have a pool?
No, 10045 SW Sire Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10045 SW Sire Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10045 SW Sire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10045 SW Sire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10045 SW Sire Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10045 SW Sire Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr
Beaverton, OR 97078
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St
Beaverton, OR 97005
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconiesBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray Hill
Triple CreekVose
Five OaksSexton Mountain

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity