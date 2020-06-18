Rent Calculator
Home
/
Astoria, OR
/
8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit
8 Auburn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8 Auburn Street, Astoria, OR 97103
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
8 Auburn Ave - Fully Furnished Studio! - Furnished studio.
Pets under 25lbs negotiable with owner prior approval. (Domestic only!)
Internet & all utilities included in rent. W/D included - owner will pay for repairs.
Off-street parking for 1 car. Street parking also available. NO RV's or Trailers.
360 Photos: https://momento360.com/e/uc/b470a086dd964fa6b1cc05702bb429df?utm_campaign=embed&utm_source=other&utm_medium=other
(RLNE4825572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have any available units?
8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Astoria, OR
.
What amenities does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have?
Some of 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit currently offering any rent specials?
8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit is pet friendly.
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit offer parking?
Yes, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit does offer parking.
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have a pool?
No, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit does not have a pool.
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have accessible units?
No, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit does not have units with air conditioning.
