Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Ashland, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 Unit Available
East Ashland
51 N Mountain Ave
51 North Mountain Avenue, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1265 sqft
51 N Mountain Ave Available 08/15/20 Stunning town home in the Ridgeview Place Townhome Community... Close to town! - This exquisite, end unit condo is practically brand new, featuring a stunning, private landscaped patio garden.

1 Unit Available
Cottage District
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.

1 Unit Available
Cottage District
268 West Hersey Street
268 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
788 sqft
Great two bedroom Ashland home that is within walking distance to downtown Ashland restaurants, stores, etc. Very clean and well kept property that is waiting for you to come home to it today. Quiet neighborhood and great neighbors. Private backyard.

1 Unit Available
University District
1320 Madrone Street
1320 Madrone Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1410 sqft
This private corner lot is sure to please as the work is finished up to make it lovely.

1 Unit Available
Lithia Park
96 Scenic Drive
96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out.

1 Unit Available
3 Tiers of Ashland
270 Morton St
270 Morton Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Bright and charming two bedroom home in central Ashland | Available Mid May! - From the moment you step into the entry of this home, you will be enchanted. With freshly painted walls and large windows, this home is bright and welcoming.

1 Unit Available
Cottage District
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ashland, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

