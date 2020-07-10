All apartments in Ashland
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:47 AM

865 Glendale Avenue

865 Glendale Avenue · (541) 705-2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

865 Glendale Avenue, Ashland, OR 97520
South Ashland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This peaceful duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood of South Ashland. This pet friendly home has a washer and dryer and lots of off street parking with a fenced yard. This home should be move in ready July 10th. The entire home has hardwood floors through out and an updated kitchen. The fence in the backyard is currently going to be replaced.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Please visit asurent.com for more info, to schedule a showing or to apply. Call 541-816-4140 with any additional questions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Glendale Avenue have any available units?
865 Glendale Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 865 Glendale Avenue have?
Some of 865 Glendale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
865 Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Glendale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 865 Glendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 865 Glendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 865 Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 Glendale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Glendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 865 Glendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 865 Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 865 Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Glendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Glendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Glendale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
