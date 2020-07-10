865 Glendale Avenue

Amenities

This peaceful duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood of South Ashland. This pet friendly home has a washer and dryer and lots of off street parking with a fenced yard. This home should be move in ready July 10th. The entire home has hardwood floors through out and an updated kitchen. The fence in the backyard is currently going to be replaced.



Pets considered with additional deposit.



Please visit asurent.com for more info, to schedule a showing or to apply. Call 541-816-4140 with any additional questions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.