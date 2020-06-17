All apartments in Ashland
Ashland, OR
735 Oak Knoll Drive
735 Oak Knoll Drive

735 Oak Knoll Drive · (541) 705-2658
Ashland
Location

735 Oak Knoll Drive, Ashland, OR 97520
Oak Knoll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Filled with natural light, this 1966 built, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the golf course, shopping and with easy freeway access. The kitchen boasts an Amana glass top range/oven, dishwasher and microwave with plentiful cabinets and counter space. Beamed ceiling living room with a wood burning fireplace flows nicely to the dining room and opens to a large deck overlooking the spacious and private yard. Master bedroom with bath has a large walk-in tiled shower and slider to the deck and outdoor spaces. Separate laundry room with additional cabinets and a 2 car garage with workbench and opener.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 6/26/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

