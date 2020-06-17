735 Oak Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Filled with natural light, this 1966 built, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the golf course, shopping and with easy freeway access. The kitchen boasts an Amana glass top range/oven, dishwasher and microwave with plentiful cabinets and counter space. Beamed ceiling living room with a wood burning fireplace flows nicely to the dining room and opens to a large deck overlooking the spacious and private yard. Master bedroom with bath has a large walk-in tiled shower and slider to the deck and outdoor spaces. Separate laundry room with additional cabinets and a 2 car garage with workbench and opener.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 6/26/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.