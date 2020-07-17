All apartments in Ashland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

474 N Laurel St

474 N Laurel St · No Longer Available
Location

474 N Laurel St, Ashland, OR 97520
Quiet Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New beautiful 2bd1bth cottage - Beautiful new 2bd/1bth in Ashland

(RLNE5889474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 N Laurel St have any available units?
474 N Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashland, OR.
Is 474 N Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
474 N Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 N Laurel St pet-friendly?
No, 474 N Laurel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 474 N Laurel St offer parking?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not offer parking.
Does 474 N Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 N Laurel St have a pool?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 474 N Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 474 N Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 N Laurel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have units with air conditioning.
