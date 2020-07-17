Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 474 N Laurel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ashland, OR
/
474 N Laurel St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
474 N Laurel St
474 N Laurel St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
474 N Laurel St, Ashland, OR 97520
Quiet Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New beautiful 2bd1bth cottage - Beautiful new 2bd/1bth in Ashland
(RLNE5889474)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 474 N Laurel St have any available units?
474 N Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ashland, OR
.
Is 474 N Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
474 N Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 N Laurel St pet-friendly?
No, 474 N Laurel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ashland
.
Does 474 N Laurel St offer parking?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not offer parking.
Does 474 N Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 N Laurel St have a pool?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 474 N Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 474 N Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 N Laurel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 N Laurel St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Ashland Apartments with Balconies
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Medford, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR