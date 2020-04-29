270 Morton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

Bright and charming two bedroom home in central Ashland | Available Mid May! - From the moment you step into the entry of this home, you will be enchanted. With freshly painted walls and large windows, this home is bright and welcoming. The spacious living room greets you with an inviting wood-burning fireplace, flanked on either side by small windows.



Galley style, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook features gas range, lots of counter-space and brightly painted white cabinets. From the dining area, french doors open onto a large sun-room with windows on all sides as well as skylight. Off the sun-room is an outdoor deck draped in wisteria for a stunning outdoor escape.



Two bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms are on either side of the home.



Sorry no pets.



Water, Sewer & Garbage included. Gas heat and central A/C. Shared W/D on site.



This is a non-smoking property.



Please call (541) 488-2761 or martha@ashlandpropertymanagement.com to schedule your appointment to view this charming home.



Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE4690160)