Ashland, OR
270 Morton St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

270 Morton St

270 Morton Street · (541) 488-2761
Location

270 Morton Street, Ashland, OR 97520
3 Tiers of Ashland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 270 Morton St · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Bright and charming two bedroom home in central Ashland | Available Mid May! - From the moment you step into the entry of this home, you will be enchanted. With freshly painted walls and large windows, this home is bright and welcoming. The spacious living room greets you with an inviting wood-burning fireplace, flanked on either side by small windows.

Galley style, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook features gas range, lots of counter-space and brightly painted white cabinets. From the dining area, french doors open onto a large sun-room with windows on all sides as well as skylight. Off the sun-room is an outdoor deck draped in wisteria for a stunning outdoor escape.

Two bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms are on either side of the home.

Sorry no pets.

Water, Sewer & Garbage included. Gas heat and central A/C. Shared W/D on site.

This is a non-smoking property.

Please call (541) 488-2761 or martha@ashlandpropertymanagement.com to schedule your appointment to view this charming home.

Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4690160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Morton St have any available units?
270 Morton St has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Morton St have?
Some of 270 Morton St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Morton St currently offering any rent specials?
270 Morton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Morton St pet-friendly?
No, 270 Morton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 270 Morton St offer parking?
Yes, 270 Morton St does offer parking.
Does 270 Morton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Morton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Morton St have a pool?
No, 270 Morton St does not have a pool.
Does 270 Morton St have accessible units?
No, 270 Morton St does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Morton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Morton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Morton St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Morton St has units with air conditioning.
