2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR
2124 Arthur #19
2124 Arthur Street, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$675
2124 Arthur - #19 - 2bdrm 1bath $675 rent $1012 deposit W/S/T paid. NO pets If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E. (RLNE5829090)
1751 Derby St
1751 Derby Street, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with a Large yard. All new paint inside and flooring. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767477)
4836 1/2 Harlan Drive
4836 1/2 Harlan Dr, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$650
760 sqft
4836 1/2 Harlan Drive - Garbage and Sewer Included - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, W/D Hookups, Natural Gas Heat, Carpet and Vinyl flooring, Sewer and Garbage included, NO Pets, NO smoking. $650 Rent; $975 Sec Dep. Apply online at www.
Results within 1 mile of Altamont
1208 Martin
1208 Martin St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1208 Martin - 2bedroom 1bath $700 rent $1050 deposit, trash paid, pets on approval If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main St, Suite E (RLNE2282157)
Results within 5 miles of Altamont
2011 Oregon Avenue
2011 Oregon Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1 bath plus bonus room - Water/sewer/garbage paid. No pets, gas heat, W/D hookups No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845881)
28 Nevada Street
28 Nevada Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by June 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
1342 Pleasant Ave
1342 Pleasant Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Double Car Garage Washer and Dryer in unit Two approved pets allowed (RLNE5834530)
215 Mortimer
215 Mortimer Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Home. Garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816106)
2962 Greensprings Dr
2962 Greensprings Drive, Klamath County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 3 acres - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bath house with 3 acres. Hardwood floors throughout. All appliances including washer and dryer. (RLNE5732722)
321 N 5th Street 26
321 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. Water, sewer, garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5357685)
1953 Van Ness
1953 Van Ness Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2120 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room. Two car garage. Water, sewer, lawn care included. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4672966)
310 Delta
310 Delta St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath- House - Newly painted and new flooring in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Nice sized with water/sewer and garbage paid No Pets Allowed (RLNE4410374)
2344 Orchard Ave.
2344 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
772 sqft
2344 Orchard Ave. Available 06/20/20 2344 Orchard ave - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house, Yard, Large Garage, Storage, Living room, Dining area, Range, Fridge, W/D hookups, Natural gas heat, $850.00 month/ $1200 Deposit. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.
415 Upham St
415 Upham Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
415 Upham St Available 06/30/20 415 Upham St - Available for Viewing after 6/2/2020. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House, Range, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Natural Gas Heat, Carport, Deck, Carpet and Tile flooring. Partially Furnished. Owner pays garbage only.
305 N 3rd Street
305 North 3rd Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Duplex within walking distance to downtown - Super cute duplex on the corner of 3rd and High street with off street parking and garage. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with washer/dryer hookups in the garage.
2908 Front St
2908 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1455 sqft
2908 Front Street - Fully Furnished Condo by the Lake - FURNISHED 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo on the lake. Range, Fridge, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Storage, garage, patio, two upper decks. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. $1,100.
32 Nevada Street
32 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by May 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
815 Lytton Street
815 Lytton St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with carport and extra storage. Home has newer carpet installed, electric heat and washer/dryer hookups. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals.
34 Nevada Street
34 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
End unit in 8-plex complex - $0 rent increase with a signed 24 month lease, plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by April 30 , 2020! Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
2121 N. Eldorado #6
2121 North Eldorado Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - Quiet complex located about a half mile from Hospital. This unit is set up for short term leases. Fully furnished and All utilities are included in rent (including internet and internet based TV). (RLNE3113428)