Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Altamont
Find more places like 3630 Homedale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Altamont, OR
/
3630 Homedale Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3630 Homedale Rd
3630 Homedale Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
3630 Homedale Road, Altamont, OR 97603
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3630 Homedale Rd Available 07/02/20 Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Fenced backyard. Pet friendly!
(RLNE5828700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3630 Homedale Rd have any available units?
3630 Homedale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamont, OR
.
Is 3630 Homedale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Homedale Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Homedale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Homedale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Homedale Rd offer parking?
No, 3630 Homedale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Homedale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Homedale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Homedale Rd have a pool?
No, 3630 Homedale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Homedale Rd have accessible units?
No, 3630 Homedale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Homedale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Homedale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Homedale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Homedale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Altamont 2 Bedrooms
Altamont 3 Bedrooms
Altamont Apartments with Garage
Altamont Apartments with Parking
Altamont Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Klamath Falls, OR