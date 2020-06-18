Rent Calculator
3605 Rio Vista
3605 Rio Vista
3605 Rio Vista Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3605 Rio Vista Way, Altamont, OR 97603
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3605 Rio Vista - 2bdrm 1bath $800 rent $1200 deposit. W/S/T paid. No pets 1 car garage
If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E
(RLNE5798998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 Rio Vista have any available units?
3605 Rio Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamont, OR
.
Is 3605 Rio Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Rio Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Rio Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Rio Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamont
.
Does 3605 Rio Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Rio Vista does offer parking.
Does 3605 Rio Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Rio Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Rio Vista have a pool?
No, 3605 Rio Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Rio Vista have accessible units?
No, 3605 Rio Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Rio Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Rio Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Rio Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Rio Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
