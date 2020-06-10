All apartments in Altamont
Find more places like 3242 Hilyard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamont, OR
/
3242 Hilyard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3242 Hilyard

3242 Hilyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3242 Hilyard Avenue, Altamont, OR 97603

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3242 Hilyard Available 07/02/20 No Pets please! Cute and cozy home with a country feel! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a huge main bedroom. Quiet country feel right in town!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3594949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Hilyard have any available units?
3242 Hilyard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamont, OR.
Is 3242 Hilyard currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Hilyard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Hilyard pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Hilyard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamont.
Does 3242 Hilyard offer parking?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Hilyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Hilyard have a pool?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Hilyard have accessible units?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Hilyard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Hilyard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altamont 2 BedroomsAltamont 3 Bedrooms
Altamont Apartments with GarageAltamont Apartments with Parking
Altamont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Klamath Falls, OR