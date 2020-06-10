Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
3242 Hilyard
3242 Hilyard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3242 Hilyard Avenue, Altamont, OR 97603
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3242 Hilyard Available 07/02/20 No Pets please! Cute and cozy home with a country feel! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a huge main bedroom. Quiet country feel right in town!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3594949)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3242 Hilyard have any available units?
3242 Hilyard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamont, OR
.
Is 3242 Hilyard currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Hilyard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Hilyard pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Hilyard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamont
.
Does 3242 Hilyard offer parking?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Hilyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Hilyard have a pool?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Hilyard have accessible units?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Hilyard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Hilyard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Hilyard does not have units with air conditioning.
