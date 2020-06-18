Rent Calculator
Home
/
Altamont, OR
/
2124 Arthur #19
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2124 Arthur #19
2124 Arthur Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2124 Arthur Street, Altamont, OR 97603
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2124 Arthur - #19 - 2bdrm 1bath $675 rent $1012 deposit W/S/T paid. NO pets
If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E.
(RLNE5829090)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2124 Arthur #19 have any available units?
2124 Arthur #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamont, OR
.
Is 2124 Arthur #19 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Arthur #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Arthur #19 pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamont
.
Does 2124 Arthur #19 offer parking?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Arthur #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Arthur #19 have a pool?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Arthur #19 have accessible units?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Arthur #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Arthur #19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Arthur #19 does not have units with air conditioning.
