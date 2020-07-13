Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard.



Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton. Within walking distance to a THRPD nature park and easy access to Highway 217.



• $45.00: Water, Sewer & Garbage

• Onsite Laundry Room

• Pet Friendly (restrictions, pet deposit & pet rent)

• Off Street Parking

• Central Beaverton location.

• Convenient to downtown Hillsboro, Beaverton and Hwy-217

• Tri-Met stops very close to property



Online Applications:

• $55 application fee per person (18 years and older).

• Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

• Renter's insurance is required.

• Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.



(RLNE5857744)