Aloha, OR
St. Mary's Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 AM

St. Mary's Crossing

4085 Southwest 160th Avenue · (503) 386-4059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4085 SW 160th Ave · Avail. Jul 18

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Mary's Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard.

Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton. Within walking distance to a THRPD nature park and easy access to Highway 217.

• $45.00: Water, Sewer & Garbage
• Onsite Laundry Room
• Pet Friendly (restrictions, pet deposit & pet rent)
• Off Street Parking
• Central Beaverton location.
• Convenient to downtown Hillsboro, Beaverton and Hwy-217
• Tri-Met stops very close to property

Online Applications:
• $55 application fee per person (18 years and older).
• Provide a valid picture ID.

Renter's Requirements:
• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
• Renter's insurance is required.
• Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE5857744)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,195
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer & Garbage: $45/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $400, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 65 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Mary's Crossing have any available units?
St. Mary's Crossing has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does St. Mary's Crossing have?
Some of St. Mary's Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Mary's Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
St. Mary's Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Mary's Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Mary's Crossing is pet friendly.
Does St. Mary's Crossing offer parking?
Yes, St. Mary's Crossing offers parking.
Does St. Mary's Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Mary's Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Mary's Crossing have a pool?
No, St. Mary's Crossing does not have a pool.
Does St. Mary's Crossing have accessible units?
No, St. Mary's Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does St. Mary's Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Mary's Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Mary's Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, St. Mary's Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
