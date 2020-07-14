All apartments in Aloha
Aloha, OR
Spring Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Spring Park

2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue · (503) 966-9247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long...

(RLNE2200360)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $650-1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $350, 2 pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: porch or balcony with storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Park have any available units?
Spring Park has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Spring Park have?
Some of Spring Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Park currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Park is pet friendly.
Does Spring Park offer parking?
Yes, Spring Park offers parking.
Does Spring Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Park have a pool?
No, Spring Park does not have a pool.
Does Spring Park have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Park has accessible units.
Does Spring Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Park has units with air conditioning.
