Aloha, OR
Reedville Commons Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Reedville Commons Apartments

18505 SW Stubblefield Way ·
Location

18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reedville Commons Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max. Experience comfortable living in one of our spacious one or two bedroom apartment homes, each featuring modern interiors, washer & dryer,ample storage, as well as oversized windows and high ceilings in select units. Our park-like, gorgeous grounds have free covered parking, a fitness center, and a club house, making Reedville Commons a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reedville Commons Apartments have any available units?
Reedville Commons Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reedville Commons Apartments have?
Some of Reedville Commons Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reedville Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Reedville Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reedville Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Reedville Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Reedville Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Reedville Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Reedville Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reedville Commons Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reedville Commons Apartments have a pool?
No, Reedville Commons Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Reedville Commons Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Reedville Commons Apartments has accessible units.
Does Reedville Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reedville Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Reedville Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Reedville Commons Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
