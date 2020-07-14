Reedville Commons Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 clubhouse courtyard guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max. Experience comfortable living in one of our spacious one or two bedroom apartment homes, each featuring modern interiors, washer & dryer,ample storage, as well as oversized windows and high ceilings in select units. Our park-like, gorgeous grounds have free covered parking, a fitness center, and a club house, making Reedville Commons a wonderful place to call home.