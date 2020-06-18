Cascade Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill media room sauna

SPECTACULAR DEAL! If you've been shopping for the perfect apartment, shop no further. You've found it!



NEWLY REMODELED!! NEW GRANITE!! NEW CABINETS!! NEW FLOORING!!



Your well planned-out spacious home includes:



• ALL NEW custom cabinetry

• NEW granite counter tops

• ALL NEW stainless-steel appliances

• ALL NEW flooring

• ALL NEW FULL-SIZE washer and dryer

• Extra-large closets!



This upgraded home has an open floor plan in the living room, dining room, and kitchen area. It leads out to a lovely deck for entertaining guests, or just enjoying the view of the great outdoors.



Your new home is close to theaters and several great restaurants, as well as wonderful shopping malls and convenience stores.... and there a number of schools within walking distance. Max Light rail is nearby and Highway 26 is only a short drive. Living in Aloha is the ideal living situation. You have the best of many worlds! There're eateries galore, shopping and more. Check it out here https://www.cascadewoodsprinceton.com/Neighborhood.aspx



When you live here, you'll get to enjoy our 24 hour fitness center, year-round sauna and Jacuzzi, barbecue area, & a playground/courtyard. Did we mention you will also have an assigned free parking space.



