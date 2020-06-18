All apartments in Aloha
Cascade Woods
Cascade Woods

18607 Southwest Mapleoak Lane · (503) 506-0609
Location

18607 Southwest Mapleoak Lane, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
SPECTACULAR DEAL! If you've been shopping for the perfect apartment, shop no further. You've found it!

NEWLY REMODELED!! NEW GRANITE!! NEW CABINETS!! NEW FLOORING!!

Your well planned-out spacious home includes:

• ALL NEW custom cabinetry
• NEW granite counter tops
• ALL NEW stainless-steel appliances
• ALL NEW flooring
• ALL NEW FULL-SIZE washer and dryer
• Extra-large closets!

This upgraded home has an open floor plan in the living room, dining room, and kitchen area. It leads out to a lovely deck for entertaining guests, or just enjoying the view of the great outdoors.

Your new home is close to theaters and several great restaurants, as well as wonderful shopping malls and convenience stores.... and there a number of schools within walking distance. Max Light rail is nearby and Highway 26 is only a short drive. Living in Aloha is the ideal living situation. You have the best of many worlds! There're eateries galore, shopping and more. Check it out here https://www.cascadewoodsprinceton.com/Neighborhood.aspx

When you live here, you'll get to enjoy our 24 hour fitness center, year-round sauna and Jacuzzi, barbecue area, & a playground/courtyard. Did we mention you will also have an assigned free parking space.

Apply Today! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/cascadewoods
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade Woods have any available units?
Cascade Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aloha, OR.
What amenities does Cascade Woods have?
Some of Cascade Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade Woods is pet friendly.
Does Cascade Woods offer parking?
Yes, Cascade Woods does offer parking.
Does Cascade Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade Woods have a pool?
No, Cascade Woods does not have a pool.
Does Cascade Woods have accessible units?
No, Cascade Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Cascade Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, Cascade Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cascade Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, Cascade Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
