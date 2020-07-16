All apartments in Aloha
3985 SW 208th Ct

3985 Southwest 208th Court · (971) 352-5922
Location

3985 Southwest 208th Court, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3985 SW 208th Ct · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home Available in Aloha ** “Virtual video tours available” - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with laminate Hardwood flooring throughout. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with new appliances and dining area. The slider to the large fenced in backyard is located off the kitchen. Fully fenced yard with storage sheds. One car garage with lots of storage areas. The washer and dryer are located in the utility room off the garage.
Lease Terms: 12 Months

Utilities: Paid by Tenant

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven, Washer/Dryer

Schools:
Grade: Butternut Creek
Middle: R A Brown
High: Century
If you have additional questions for Atlas Management, please contact us at (503) 902-1877 or (971) 352-5922 or email Heather@AtlasMgmtPDX.com or Denise@atlasmgmtpdx.com

“Virtual video tours available”

Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5598477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 SW 208th Ct have any available units?
3985 SW 208th Ct has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3985 SW 208th Ct have?
Some of 3985 SW 208th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 SW 208th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3985 SW 208th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 SW 208th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3985 SW 208th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3985 SW 208th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3985 SW 208th Ct offers parking.
Does 3985 SW 208th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3985 SW 208th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 SW 208th Ct have a pool?
No, 3985 SW 208th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3985 SW 208th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3985 SW 208th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 SW 208th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3985 SW 208th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3985 SW 208th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3985 SW 208th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
