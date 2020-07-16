3985 SW 208th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home Available in Aloha ** “Virtual video tours available” - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with laminate Hardwood flooring throughout. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with new appliances and dining area. The slider to the large fenced in backyard is located off the kitchen. Fully fenced yard with storage sheds. One car garage with lots of storage areas. The washer and dryer are located in the utility room off the garage.

Lease Terms: 12 Months



Utilities: Paid by Tenant



Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven, Washer/Dryer



Schools:

Grade: Butternut Creek

Middle: R A Brown

High: Century

If you have additional questions for Atlas Management, please contact us at (503) 902-1877 or (971) 352-5922 or email Heather@AtlasMgmtPDX.com or Denise@atlasmgmtpdx.com



“Virtual video tours available”



Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



