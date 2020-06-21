17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.5 bath town homes biking distance to Nike and the Aloha Intel Campus, store your bike in the covered enclosure! Tualatin Hills Nature Park complete with walking/biking trails and nature at its finest is basically in your backyard. Features include: hardwood floors on main, stainless appliances, quartz counters, tile back-splashes, laundry in unit, Juliet balcony and much more! Please note this is a non-smoking community, thank you!

Small dogs under 15lbs possible with additional deposit and pet rent. W/S/G flat rate of $80 per month.