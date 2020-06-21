All apartments in Aloha
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5

17345 Southwest Blanton Street · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR 97078
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.5 bath town homes biking distance to Nike and the Aloha Intel Campus, store your bike in the covered enclosure! Tualatin Hills Nature Park complete with walking/biking trails and nature at its finest is basically in your backyard. Features include: hardwood floors on main, stainless appliances, quartz counters, tile back-splashes, laundry in unit, Juliet balcony and much more! Please note this is a non-smoking community, thank you!
Small dogs under 15lbs possible with additional deposit and pet rent. W/S/G flat rate of $80 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have any available units?
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have?
Some of 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 does offer parking.
Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
