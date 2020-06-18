All apartments in Albany
826 3rd Ave SE

826 3rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

826 3rd Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR 97321

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Newly remodeled duplex downtown Albany - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex recently remodeled and will have fresh paint on exterior this summer.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

Rental Terms: One-year lease.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5829078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 3rd Ave SE have any available units?
826 3rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany, OR.
What amenities does 826 3rd Ave SE have?
Some of 826 3rd Ave SE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 3rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
826 3rd Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 3rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 3rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 826 3rd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 826 3rd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 826 3rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 3rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 3rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 826 3rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 826 3rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 826 3rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 3rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 3rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 3rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 3rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
