Location

3132 South Shore Drive Southeast, Albany, OR 97322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3132 S. Shore Dr SE · Avail. Aug 7

$1,960

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
3132 S. Shore Dr SE Available 08/07/20 Nice Home with Large Yard - Nice ranch home on 1/4+ acre lot. Good size formal living room with fireplace and separate family room with slider to the outdoors. Roomy country-style kitchen with space for the kitchen table. Gas FA heating and A/C for year round comfort. Updated laminate flooring throughout living room, family room and hallway. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Close to Costco, Fred Meyer and I-5. Home is available after August 1st, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.

• Base Monthly Rent: $1960.00
• Base Security Deposit: $2940.00
• Cleaning Deposit $500 & Carpet/Floor Fee $500

***NOTE: This amount will increase if tenant(s) have pet(s). Various types of pets are considered on an individual-basis and will need to be discussed with the property manager prior to approval. Pet Deposits are due upon move-in with all other fees/deposit. Please call our office for specific pet rent/deposit pricing.

Equal Housing Opportunity
All rentals advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal-opportunity basis.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. (Lease break fee is 1.5 times the current rent.)

(RLNE5000377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have any available units?
3132 S. Shore Dr SE has a unit available for $1,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have?
Some of 3132 S. Shore Dr SE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 S. Shore Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
3132 S. Shore Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 S. Shore Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE offer parking?
No, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have a pool?
No, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have accessible units?
Yes, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE has accessible units.
Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 S. Shore Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3132 S. Shore Dr SE has units with air conditioning.

