3132 S. Shore Dr SE Available 08/07/20 Nice Home with Large Yard - Nice ranch home on 1/4+ acre lot. Good size formal living room with fireplace and separate family room with slider to the outdoors. Roomy country-style kitchen with space for the kitchen table. Gas FA heating and A/C for year round comfort. Updated laminate flooring throughout living room, family room and hallway. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Close to Costco, Fred Meyer and I-5. Home is available after August 1st, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.



• Base Monthly Rent: $1960.00

• Base Security Deposit: $2940.00

• Cleaning Deposit $500 & Carpet/Floor Fee $500



***NOTE: This amount will increase if tenant(s) have pet(s). Various types of pets are considered on an individual-basis and will need to be discussed with the property manager prior to approval. Pet Deposits are due upon move-in with all other fees/deposit. Please call our office for specific pet rent/deposit pricing.



Equal Housing Opportunity

All rentals advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal-opportunity basis.



Rental Terms: One-year lease. (Lease break fee is 1.5 times the current rent.)



