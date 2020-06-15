All apartments in Albany
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2838 San Pedro

2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue · (541) 248-3993
Location

2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2838 San Pedro · Avail. Aug 5

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ....then you'll want to check this home out. 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms in NW Albany Community and features nature trails and a play ground (nature trails leads into North Albany County park). This immaculately kept house feels like home! This home offers an open floor plan, spacious kitchen, pantry. This gorgeous home has air conditioning for the summer months and a gas fireplace for winter. The deluxe Master Bedroom Suite offers a large walk-in closet, huge master bathroom. All stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator, microwave, range, oven & dishwasher. 2 car garage, it's beautiful inside and out!
This home has a minimum one year lease and rents for $2495.00 per month.

First months rent and security deposit is required for move-in. $50 application fee per adult. If interested please contact our office at 541.248.3993 for an application or download one from our website at www.watsonmanagementservices.com, $50 application fee per adult.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 San Pedro have any available units?
2838 San Pedro has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2838 San Pedro have?
Some of 2838 San Pedro's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 San Pedro currently offering any rent specials?
2838 San Pedro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 San Pedro pet-friendly?
No, 2838 San Pedro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 2838 San Pedro offer parking?
Yes, 2838 San Pedro does offer parking.
Does 2838 San Pedro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 San Pedro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 San Pedro have a pool?
No, 2838 San Pedro does not have a pool.
Does 2838 San Pedro have accessible units?
No, 2838 San Pedro does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 San Pedro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 San Pedro has units with dishwashers.
Does 2838 San Pedro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2838 San Pedro has units with air conditioning.
