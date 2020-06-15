Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground garage

2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ....then you'll want to check this home out. 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms in NW Albany Community and features nature trails and a play ground (nature trails leads into North Albany County park). This immaculately kept house feels like home! This home offers an open floor plan, spacious kitchen, pantry. This gorgeous home has air conditioning for the summer months and a gas fireplace for winter. The deluxe Master Bedroom Suite offers a large walk-in closet, huge master bathroom. All stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator, microwave, range, oven & dishwasher. 2 car garage, it's beautiful inside and out!

This home has a minimum one year lease and rents for $2495.00 per month.



First months rent and security deposit is required for move-in. $50 application fee per adult. If interested please contact our office at 541.248.3993 for an application or download one from our website at www.watsonmanagementservices.com, $50 application fee per adult.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845664)