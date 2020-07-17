All apartments in Albany
1153 6th AVE SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1153 6th AVE SE

1153 6th Avenue Southeast · (541) 248-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1153 6th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1153 6th AVE SE · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
1 bedroom studio apartment - 1 bedroom studio with kitchenette, all utilities paid

Additional pictures coming soon

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com . 626 Queen Ave Ste A, Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.Pets upon owner approval

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

***NOTE: This amount will increase if tenant(s) have pet(s). Various types of pets are considered on an individual-basis and will need to be discussed with the property manager prior to approval. Pet Deposits are due upon move-in with all other fees/deposit. Please call our office for specific pet rent/deposit pricing.

Equal Housing Opportunity

All rentals advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal-opportunity basis.

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

(RLNE5891605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

