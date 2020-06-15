Amenities

134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis. Great quality construction with 9 foot ceiling, custom blinds, extensive tile flooring in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laminated wood flooring throughout family room and dining area. Well appointed 4 large bedrooms on second floor. A great family home! Pets considered with additional monthly pet rent (per pet) and pet deposit (per pet, due at move-in). Tenant pays all utilities.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at, applications are $50 per adult.



This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 7/5/2020



Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.



The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



