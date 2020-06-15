All apartments in Adair Village
134 NE Columbia Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

134 NE Columbia Ave

134 Northeast Columbia Avenue · (541) 248-3993
Location

134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR 97330

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 134 NE Columbia Ave · Avail. Jul 5

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis. Great quality construction with 9 foot ceiling, custom blinds, extensive tile flooring in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laminated wood flooring throughout family room and dining area. Well appointed 4 large bedrooms on second floor. A great family home! Pets considered with additional monthly pet rent (per pet) and pet deposit (per pet, due at move-in). Tenant pays all utilities.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at, applications are $50 per adult.

This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 7/5/2020

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE4181676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 NE Columbia Ave have any available units?
134 NE Columbia Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 NE Columbia Ave have?
Some of 134 NE Columbia Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 NE Columbia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
134 NE Columbia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 NE Columbia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 NE Columbia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 134 NE Columbia Ave offer parking?
No, 134 NE Columbia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 134 NE Columbia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 NE Columbia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 NE Columbia Ave have a pool?
No, 134 NE Columbia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 134 NE Columbia Ave have accessible units?
No, 134 NE Columbia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 134 NE Columbia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 NE Columbia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 NE Columbia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 NE Columbia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
