Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Stone Ranch

55 North Ranchwood Boulevard · (405) 354-3333
Location

55 North Ranchwood Boulevard, Yukon, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $625 · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stone Ranch Apartments - Property Id: 307571

Stone Ranch Apartments
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms : 1, 2
Bathrooms: 1 Bathrooms
Lease Duration: 12 Months
Administration Fee: $250.00
Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs are Welcome

DESCRIPTION
Stone Ranch is a small quiet community in the Heart of Yukon Conveniently located near Shopping Centers Restaurants and more. On our beautiful pet friendly community, you will find amazing amenities.

PRICING
• 1 bedroom/ 1 Bath $ 625, 660 Sq. Ft.
• 1 bedroom/1.5 Bath Loft $ 640, 760 Sq. Ft.
• 2 bedroom 1 bath $ 725, 920 Sq. Ft.

APARTMENT FEATURES
• Experiences our NEW renovations!!
• Air Conditioning
• Hardwood Floors
• Ceiling Fans
• Central Air and Heating
• Dishwasher
• Mini Blinds
• Refrigerator
• Spacious Walk-in Closets

Contact Our Friendly Staff Today! Ask for Ariel
Address: 55 N Ranchwood Blvd Yukon OK 73099
Office Hours:
Mon-Fri: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Sat: Appointment only
Sun: Closed
Equal Housing Opportunity - Professionally Managed By Wehner Multifamily
All Subject Available To Change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-n-ranchwood-blvd-yukon-ok/307571
Property Id 307571

(RLNE5957032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stone Ranch have any available units?
Stone Ranch has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Stone Ranch have?
Some of Stone Ranch's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stone Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Stone Ranch offer parking?
No, Stone Ranch does not offer parking.
Does Stone Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stone Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Ranch have a pool?
No, Stone Ranch does not have a pool.
Does Stone Ranch have accessible units?
No, Stone Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Stone Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stone Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Stone Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stone Ranch has units with air conditioning.
