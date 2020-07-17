Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stone Ranch Apartments - Property Id: 307571



Stone Ranch Apartments

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms : 1, 2

Bathrooms: 1 Bathrooms

Lease Duration: 12 Months

Administration Fee: $250.00

Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs are Welcome



DESCRIPTION

Stone Ranch is a small quiet community in the Heart of Yukon Conveniently located near Shopping Centers Restaurants and more. On our beautiful pet friendly community, you will find amazing amenities.



PRICING

• 1 bedroom/ 1 Bath $ 625, 660 Sq. Ft.

• 1 bedroom/1.5 Bath Loft $ 640, 760 Sq. Ft.

• 2 bedroom 1 bath $ 725, 920 Sq. Ft.



APARTMENT FEATURES

• Experiences our NEW renovations!!

• Air Conditioning

• Hardwood Floors

• Ceiling Fans

• Central Air and Heating

• Dishwasher

• Mini Blinds

• Refrigerator

• Spacious Walk-in Closets



Contact Our Friendly Staff Today! Ask for Ariel

Address: 55 N Ranchwood Blvd Yukon OK 73099

Office Hours:

Mon-Fri: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Sat: Appointment only

Sun: Closed

Equal Housing Opportunity - Professionally Managed By Wehner Multifamily

All Subject Available To Change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-n-ranchwood-blvd-yukon-ok/307571

Property Id 307571



(RLNE5957032)