Highland Pointe Oklahoma City

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan smoke-free units Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet garage on-site laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Highland Pointe West Oklahoma City is a prestigious apartment community tucked away in a peaceful suburban setting only 20 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City. We offer a variety of high-end amenities such as designer black appliances, car wash & valet trash pickup and energy efficient heat pumps. Highland Pointe is a pet friendly community.



We are located in the award winning Mustang school district, and enjoy the services of the Oklahoma City Police and Fire Department. With attention to detail and design our one, two and three bedroom apartments will exceed your expectations. Let our sophistication, service and location make Highland Pointe West Oklahoma City an elegant place for you to call home.



