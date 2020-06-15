All apartments in Yukon
Find more places like 1113 Summerton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yukon, OK
/
1113 Summerton Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:48 AM

1113 Summerton Place

1113 Summerton Place · (405) 996-8987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yukon
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1113 Summerton Place, Yukon, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 Summerton Place · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Yukon Duplex near I-40 & Garth Brooks Blvd - Just east of Garth Brooks Blvd and South of Vandament, this 2 bed 2 bath duplex is a convenient location offering quick access to I-40 and Yukon's finest restaurants and shopping. The large living room offers a wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcase. The living room and hall have brand new wood-look vinyl plank flooring. The eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar is equipped with an electric cook top and oven, dishwasher, and disposal. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite master bath with tub/shower combo. There are ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen, and utility room. The home has an indoor utility room with washer and dryer hookups (dryer can be gas or electric), a fenced back yard, and an attached 2 car garage with opener.

Tenant must provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Lease through May 31, 2021.

No smoking. No pets. No Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2173569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Summerton Place have any available units?
1113 Summerton Place has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1113 Summerton Place have?
Some of 1113 Summerton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Summerton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Summerton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Summerton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Summerton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yukon.
Does 1113 Summerton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Summerton Place does offer parking.
Does 1113 Summerton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Summerton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Summerton Place have a pool?
No, 1113 Summerton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Summerton Place have accessible units?
No, 1113 Summerton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Summerton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Summerton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Summerton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Summerton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1113 Summerton Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd
Yukon, OK 73099

Similar Pages

Yukon 1 BedroomsYukon 2 Bedrooms
Yukon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYukon Apartments with Parking
Yukon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
El Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity