1113 Summerton Place

Yukon Duplex near I-40 & Garth Brooks Blvd - Just east of Garth Brooks Blvd and South of Vandament, this 2 bed 2 bath duplex is a convenient location offering quick access to I-40 and Yukon's finest restaurants and shopping. The large living room offers a wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcase. The living room and hall have brand new wood-look vinyl plank flooring. The eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar is equipped with an electric cook top and oven, dishwasher, and disposal. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite master bath with tub/shower combo. There are ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen, and utility room. The home has an indoor utility room with washer and dryer hookups (dryer can be gas or electric), a fenced back yard, and an attached 2 car garage with opener.



Tenant must provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



Lease through May 31, 2021.



No smoking. No pets. No Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2173569)