Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
520 1/2 Santa Fe
520 1/2 Santa Fe St
·
No Longer Available
Location
520 1/2 Santa Fe St, Woodward, OK 73801
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe have any available units?
520 1/2 Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodward, OK
.
Is 520 1/2 Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
520 1/2 Santa Fe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 1/2 Santa Fe pet-friendly?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodward
.
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe offer parking?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe does not offer parking.
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 1/2 Santa Fe have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 1/2 Santa Fe does not have units with air conditioning.
