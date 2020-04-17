3419 8th St

Amenities

Woodland Estates has what you are looking for! We have 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment homes (LOWER LEVEL) for lease! All our apartment homes come with all appliances needed ( washer and dryer, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, SECURITY ALARM). We offer community and fitness area to all residents! Woodland estates has storm shelter as well, in a beautiful country theme living! Stop by today to learn more about our community and MOVE IN SPECIALS!! *Must be 62 or older to apply.