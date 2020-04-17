All apartments in Woodward
Find more places like 3419 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodward, OK
/
3419 8th St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:11 PM

3419 8th St

3419 8th St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3419 8th St, Woodward, OK 73801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
Woodland Estates has what you are looking for! We have 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment homes (LOWER LEVEL) for lease! All our apartment homes come with all appliances needed ( washer and dryer, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, SECURITY ALARM). We offer community and fitness area to all residents! Woodland estates has storm shelter as well, in a beautiful country theme living! Stop by today to learn more about our community and MOVE IN SPECIALS!! *Must be 62 or older to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 8th St have any available units?
3419 8th St has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3419 8th St have?
Some of 3419 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
3419 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 3419 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodward.
Does 3419 8th St offer parking?
No, 3419 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 3419 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 8th St have a pool?
No, 3419 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 3419 8th St have accessible units?
No, 3419 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3419 8th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity