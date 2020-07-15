All apartments in Weatherford
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1600 SANWOOD

1600 Sanwood St · (580) 772-8152
Location

1600 Sanwood St, Weatherford, OK 73096

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1600 SANWOOD · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2012 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! - This 1.5 story home has over 2,000 square feet of living area and a 2 car attached garage. A spacious den and fireplace adjoin a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are patio doors to the covered patio in back. On the main level is also a formal living room, formal dining room, craft room, 1/2 bath, the master bedroom and bath are also on the main level. Upstairs, there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. 2 central heat and air units. This home is all electric and has a water well. Spacious yard front and back and storm cellar.

(RLNE1907236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SANWOOD have any available units?
1600 SANWOOD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 SANWOOD have?
Some of 1600 SANWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SANWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SANWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SANWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 SANWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 1600 SANWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 1600 SANWOOD offers parking.
Does 1600 SANWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 SANWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SANWOOD have a pool?
No, 1600 SANWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 1600 SANWOOD have accessible units?
No, 1600 SANWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SANWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 SANWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 SANWOOD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 SANWOOD has units with air conditioning.
