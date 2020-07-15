1600 SANWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! - This 1.5 story home has over 2,000 square feet of living area and a 2 car attached garage. A spacious den and fireplace adjoin a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are patio doors to the covered patio in back. On the main level is also a formal living room, formal dining room, craft room, 1/2 bath, the master bedroom and bath are also on the main level. Upstairs, there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. 2 central heat and air units. This home is all electric and has a water well. Spacious yard front and back and storm cellar.



(RLNE1907236)