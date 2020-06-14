/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Remington
1 Unit Available
4212 NW 144th Terrace
4212 Northwest 144th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3046 sqft
This property features large four bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with spacious bath, jetted tub, his/hers vanity, shower, and a private toilet.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Youngs-Englewood
1 Unit Available
1115 N Billen Avenue
1115 North Billen Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
Modern Luxury Meets Convenience Near Midtown and Plaza Districts - You'll fall in love with this newly built home and its luxury finishes! Easy access to both I-44 and I-40, minutes away from the Plaza District, Midtown and Downtown OKC.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Van Buren
1 Unit Available
6933 Mayberry Lane
6933 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in DEER CREEK SCHOOLS * Contact Info Below * - Come take a look at this modern 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair West
1 Unit Available
3033 NW 45th St
3033 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
807 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 BD - 1 Bath Fully Furnished MayFair Home - Property Id: 295727 This is fully furnished home with 2-Queen Beds; one in each bedroom, and a new washer-dryer unit in the home.
Results within 10 miles of Warr Acres
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$880
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
11900 N Pennsylvania Avenue
11900 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,600
900 sqft
FURNISHED OFFICE SPACE. Fabulous 900 sf office space with 3 rooms, receptionist area, kitchenette, restroom, and a lot of storage area. Fully furnished with office furniture, Drapes and file cabinets.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Copper Creek
1 Unit Available
1436 NW 168th Street
1436 Northwest 168th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
A++ Gated in Fenwick! Directly Across from Pool! - This home is located in Fenwick Gated Addition, on 164th and N Pennsylvania Ave. Listen, this is it! Walk into extravagance with high ceilings, stunning woodwork, and TONS of storage.
Similar Pages
Warr Acres Apartments with GarageWarr Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarr Acres Apartments with ParkingWarr Acres Apartments with Pool