Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site. Putnam City School District. Rent is $550 per month and deposit is $550. Owner pays for water and trash, tenant is responsible for electric only. Small pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.