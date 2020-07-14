All apartments in Wagoner
River Pointe Apartments

1199 SW 15th St · (918) 238-7448
Location

1199 SW 15th St, Wagoner, OK 74467

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-1063 · Avail. now

$524

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1-1123 · Avail. Aug 15

$584

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 3-1055 · Avail. now

$584

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
bbq/grill
clubhouse
playground
A great location in Wagoner, OK make River Pointe Apartments one of the most desirable communities. Exceptional amenities and spacious apartment homes await you. We are just minutes from everything you need! Shopping, a variety of dining options, and entertainment are just around the corner. River Pointe Apartments is proud to offer unique one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. All of our spacious floor plans include all the great features that you deserve. At River Pointe, you'll find great details like fully-equipped all electric kitchens with dishwashers, tile floors, window coverings, spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning, washer and dryer connections, private patios and balconies and more. River Pointe participates in the Low In come Tax Credit Program, ensuring quality affordable homes for our residents. Please call our friendly and professional team to visit our community today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Pointe Apartments have any available units?
River Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Pointe Apartments have?
Some of River Pointe Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, River Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does River Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, River Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, River Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does River Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
