Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Woodland Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Woodland Oaks

7142 S 92nd East Ave · (918) 921-7984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tulsa
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207-1062 · Avail. Aug 9

$613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 203-1029 · Avail. Aug 9

$613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 210-1077 · Avail. Aug 14

$643

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121-2104 · Avail. Jul 21

$868

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 116-1603 · Avail. Jul 23

$923

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
package receiving
tennis court
bbq/grill
cc payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
At Woodland Oaks Apartment Homes luxury and convenience blend together to create the ultimate living experience. Our beautifully landscaped, luxury community is near shopping, entertainment, and major thoroughfares of south Tulsa, OK. Residents love that we are within walking distance of the Woodland Hills Mall and some of the best restaurants in Tulsa. With easy access to downtown, work commuting is a breeze.

Step inside one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes to find 9ft ceilings, berber carpet, built in bookcases, ceiling fans, fire places, wood plan flooring and more. Take the pup out to the bark park, work out in the fitness center or host a party in the clubhouse. Woodland Oaks provides everything residnets need plus more.

Visit us today to learn more about our Tulsa, OK apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Oaks have any available units?
Woodland Oaks has 13 units available starting at $613 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Oaks have?
Some of Woodland Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Oaks offers parking.
Does Woodland Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Oaks has a pool.
Does Woodland Oaks have accessible units?
No, Woodland Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Oaks has units with dishwashers.
