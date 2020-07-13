Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments package receiving tennis court bbq/grill cc payments hot tub internet access online portal

At Woodland Oaks Apartment Homes luxury and convenience blend together to create the ultimate living experience. Our beautifully landscaped, luxury community is near shopping, entertainment, and major thoroughfares of south Tulsa, OK. Residents love that we are within walking distance of the Woodland Hills Mall and some of the best restaurants in Tulsa. With easy access to downtown, work commuting is a breeze.



Step inside one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes to find 9ft ceilings, berber carpet, built in bookcases, ceiling fans, fire places, wood plan flooring and more. Take the pup out to the bark park, work out in the fitness center or host a party in the clubhouse. Woodland Oaks provides everything residnets need plus more.



Visit us today to learn more about our Tulsa, OK apartment homes!