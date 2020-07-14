All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
Wood Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Wood Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Wood Creek Apartments

11107 E Brady St · (918) 238-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 7

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Sep 7

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 244 · Avail. Sep 7

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 7

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 8

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 426 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wood Creek Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our sparkling pools and well-kept grounds welcome you to the comfort and security of your apartment home. Tulsa, Oklahoma is one of the fastest growing areas in the region, and the Wood Creek Apartments are located within an easy drive to almost anywhere in the city. If you are looking for quality, affordable living, this could be your place! We warmly invite you to visit us today!Community Amenities Ample Parking Space Convenient to Shopping and Recreation Easy Access to Highways Manicured Landscaping On Bus Routes Playgrounds Preferred Location Professional Onsite Management Se Habla Espanol Sparkling Pools Three Laundry Facilities* Available in Select Units Apartment Amenities Fireplaces* Fully Equipped Kitchens Large Patios and Balconies Large Walk-In Closets Spacious Floor Plans

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 85lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wood Creek Apartments have any available units?
Wood Creek Apartments has 18 units available starting at $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Wood Creek Apartments have?
Some of Wood Creek Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wood Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wood Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wood Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wood Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wood Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wood Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Wood Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wood Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wood Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Wood Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Wood Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wood Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wood Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wood Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl
Tulsa, OK 74136
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74135
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74133
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl
Tulsa, OK 74145
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St
Tulsa, OK 74136

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & IvLongview Lake EstatesKensingtonRiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology