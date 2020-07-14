Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill internet access playground

Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our sparkling pools and well-kept grounds welcome you to the comfort and security of your apartment home. Tulsa, Oklahoma is one of the fastest growing areas in the region, and the Wood Creek Apartments are located within an easy drive to almost anywhere in the city. If you are looking for quality, affordable living, this could be your place! We warmly invite you to visit us today!Community Amenities Ample Parking Space Convenient to Shopping and Recreation Easy Access to Highways Manicured Landscaping On Bus Routes Playgrounds Preferred Location Professional Onsite Management Se Habla Espanol Sparkling Pools Three Laundry Facilities* Available in Select Units Apartment Amenities Fireplaces* Fully Equipped Kitchens Large Patios and Balconies Large Walk-In Closets Spacious Floor Plans