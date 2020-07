Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Waterford Tulsa Apartments is a statement of charm and architectural elegance in Tulsa, OK. Nestled among tree-lined pathways and picturesque waterscapes, Waterford Tulsa is truly a place to call home. At Waterford Tulsa, our apartments are designed with your sophisticated taste and comfort in mind. Experience the upscale apartment living you want, at the place you deserve. Check out our floor plans, and then give us a call to schedule a tour.