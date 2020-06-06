All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Village Creek at 67th

6630 S Zunis Ave · (539) 232-0198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136
South Peoria

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1806 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0812 · Avail. now

$689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 0910 · Avail. now

$689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. now

$689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 57+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Creek at 67th.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes. You will be only blocks away from the Southern Hills Country Club, schools, restaurants and shopping. Living in Tulsa, OK doesnt get any better than this. We have nine floor plans at Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. Choose from our beautiful one, two or three bedroom options. Each includes the amenities you deserve, such as large walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer connections as well as a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Within our well-manicured community, you will find enough activities to keep busy. If you are active, enjoy a workout in our fitness center, a relaxing swim in our Junior Olympic sized pool or a game on the basketball court. Pets are welcome, so bring the whole family! Visit us today and see for yourself why Village Creek @ 67th Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Creek at 67th have any available units?
Village Creek at 67th has 65 units available starting at $555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is Village Creek at 67th currently offering any rent specials?
Village Creek at 67th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Creek at 67th pet-friendly?
No, Village Creek at 67th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does Village Creek at 67th offer parking?
No, Village Creek at 67th does not offer parking.
Does Village Creek at 67th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Creek at 67th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Creek at 67th have a pool?
No, Village Creek at 67th does not have a pool.
Does Village Creek at 67th have accessible units?
No, Village Creek at 67th does not have accessible units.
Does Village Creek at 67th have units with dishwashers?
No, Village Creek at 67th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Village Creek at 67th have units with air conditioning?
No, Village Creek at 67th does not have units with air conditioning.
