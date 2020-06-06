Village Creek at 67th

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes. You will be only blocks away from the Southern Hills Country Club, schools, restaurants and shopping. Living in Tulsa, OK doesnt get any better than this. We have nine floor plans at Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. Choose from our beautiful one, two or three bedroom options. Each includes the amenities you deserve, such as large walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer connections as well as a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Within our well-manicured community, you will find enough activities to keep busy. If you are active, enjoy a workout in our fitness center, a relaxing swim in our Junior Olympic sized pool or a game on the basketball court. Pets are welcome, so bring the whole family! Visit us today and see for yourself why Village Creek @ 67th Apartments is the perfect place to call home.