The Shoreline.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse internet access package receiving playground tennis court

Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home. We offer seven unique floor plans loaded with amenities that will meet the needs of your lifestyle. Our community features mimic those typically found on a resort-style getaway. Residents have the ability to indulge in our two sparkling swimming pools, professional business center, exclusive fitness center, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, and a private lake. Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes provides a relaxing environment with a professional staff ready to show you the special attention you deserve. Best of all, we are ten miles east of Downtown Tulsa! Experience a lavish aura of charm at Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes today.