Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

The Shoreline

9601 E 21st Pl · (918) 233-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK 74129
Longview Lake Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2228-2228B · Avail. Aug 13

$435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 9815-9815B · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 9806-9806C · Avail. Jul 31

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2351-2351A-GF · Avail. now

$610

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2314-2314B · Avail. now

$610

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2302-2302D · Avail. now

$610

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shoreline.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home. We offer seven unique floor plans loaded with amenities that will meet the needs of your lifestyle. Our community features mimic those typically found on a resort-style getaway. Residents have the ability to indulge in our two sparkling swimming pools, professional business center, exclusive fitness center, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, and a private lake. Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes provides a relaxing environment with a professional staff ready to show you the special attention you deserve. Best of all, we are ten miles east of Downtown Tulsa! Experience a lavish aura of charm at Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175-$350 Surety Bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 pet bond
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Shoreline have any available units?
The Shoreline has 22 units available starting at $435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shoreline have?
Some of The Shoreline's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shoreline currently offering any rent specials?
The Shoreline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shoreline pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shoreline is pet friendly.
Does The Shoreline offer parking?
Yes, The Shoreline offers parking.
Does The Shoreline have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Shoreline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shoreline have a pool?
Yes, The Shoreline has a pool.
Does The Shoreline have accessible units?
No, The Shoreline does not have accessible units.
Does The Shoreline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shoreline has units with dishwashers.

