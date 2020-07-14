The Heritage Apartments

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Minimums: $100 (one-bedroom), $200 (two-bedroom) Maximum: Up to one-month's rent, based on application results
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Some dog breed restrictions (Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky, Wolf hybrid)
Parking Details: Uncovered parking is 1st come, 1st served. Assigned carports are $20/month.