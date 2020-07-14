All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Heritage Apartments

4455 E 31st St · (918) 215-8762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 272 · Avail. now

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 294 · Avail. now

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 290 · Avail. now

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 186 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 183 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 287 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heritage Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
dog park
package receiving
A quiet gem hidden in Midtown Tulsa, Heritage Apartments are convenient, pet-friendly, and secluded.\n\nLocated at 31st and Yale, these apartments have restaurants, shopping, and entertainment all within a mile radius. The BA Expressway is just a block away, giving you easy access to downtown Tulsa.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Minimums: $100 (one-bedroom), $200 (two-bedroom) Maximum: Up to one-month's rent, based on application results
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Some dog breed restrictions (Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky, Wolf hybrid)
Parking Details: Uncovered parking is 1st come, 1st served. Assigned carports are $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heritage Apartments have any available units?
The Heritage Apartments has 6 units available starting at $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heritage Apartments have?
Some of The Heritage Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heritage Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Heritage Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heritage Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heritage Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Heritage Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Heritage Apartments offers parking.
Does The Heritage Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Heritage Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heritage Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Heritage Apartments has a pool.
Does The Heritage Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Heritage Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Heritage Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heritage Apartments has units with dishwashers.
