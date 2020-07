Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry carport clubhouse courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Amazing special - half off your first month's rent! Call today to schedule a tour! The Hidden Gem of Tulsa! Colonial-style, newly renovated apartment homes, located in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Just minutes from the Downtown and the Broken Arrow Expressway. Enjoy living in our large apartments which feature amenities such as marble-style counter-Tops, new flooring options, white cabinets and appliances. The apartments participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.