All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
Sierra Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Sierra Pointe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:09 PM

Sierra Pointe

1433 South 107th East Avenue · (305) 321-4399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1433 South 107th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $549 · Avail. now

$549

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK - Property Id: 264664

CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** Crossings at Oakbrook Apartments is conveniently located by highway 169 and I44 in beautiful Tulsa, Oklahoma. Crossings at Oakbrook is located on approximately 23 acres of spacious grounds with plenty of amenities including basketball courts, a sparkling swimming pool and playground. Crossings at Oakbrook homes are cable ready and include oversized closets, air conditioning and refrigerators. The community offers on site management, maintenance and courtesy patrol. With easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools and public transportation all nearby, Crossings at Oakbrook is the home for you!
539-664-5369
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264664
Property Id 264664

(RLNE5910714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sierra Pointe have any available units?
Sierra Pointe has a unit available for $549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Pointe have?
Some of Sierra Pointe's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Pointe offer parking?
No, Sierra Pointe does not offer parking.
Does Sierra Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Pointe has a pool.
Does Sierra Pointe have accessible units?
No, Sierra Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Sierra Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Avery Park
4111 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl
Tulsa, OK 74133
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl
Tulsa, OK 74145
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr
Tulsa, OK 74127
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave
Tulsa, OK 74105

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OKJenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OKClaremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth PeoriaPark Plaza East Iii & IvKensingtonRiverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology