Sierra Pointe.

CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** Crossings at Oakbrook Apartments is conveniently located by highway 169 and I44 in beautiful Tulsa, Oklahoma. Crossings at Oakbrook is located on approximately 23 acres of spacious grounds with plenty of amenities including basketball courts, a sparkling swimming pool and playground. Crossings at Oakbrook homes are cable ready and include oversized closets, air conditioning and refrigerators. The community offers on site management, maintenance and courtesy patrol. With easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools and public transportation all nearby, Crossings at Oakbrook is the home for you!

