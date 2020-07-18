All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

Ridgeview

717 S 101st East Ave · (305) 321-4399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74128
Rosewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $499 · Avail. now

$499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
business center
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
pool
Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314640

$ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!!
$ 99 MOVES U IN !!!
Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!!

Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at
Sixty Six! Enjoy the comforts of spacious apartments, resident business center, sparkling pool, awesome soccer cage and onsite maintenance! Located in Tulsa, just off Highway 169, gives you the convenience of shopping and entertainment just minutes away. Call us today to schedule your tour!
918-835-8571
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/717-south-101-east-avenue-tulsa-ok/314640
Property Id 314640

(RLNE5944743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgeview have any available units?
Ridgeview has a unit available for $499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgeview have?
Some of Ridgeview's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgeview currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgeview pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgeview is pet friendly.
Does Ridgeview offer parking?
No, Ridgeview does not offer parking.
Does Ridgeview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgeview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgeview have a pool?
Yes, Ridgeview has a pool.
Does Ridgeview have accessible units?
No, Ridgeview does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgeview has units with dishwashers.
