Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314640



$ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!!

Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!!



Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at

Sixty Six! Enjoy the comforts of spacious apartments, resident business center, sparkling pool, awesome soccer cage and onsite maintenance! Located in Tulsa, just off Highway 169, gives you the convenience of shopping and entertainment just minutes away. Call us today to schedule your tour!

918-835-8571

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/717-south-101-east-avenue-tulsa-ok/314640

