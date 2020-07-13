Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet access

Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting. At Lakeside Place Apartments, youll find serenity and relaxation in your daily routine as you grow accustomed to the smell of fresh air along the waterfront, the sound of fish jumping from the water, and the stunning sunsets. Lakeside Place Apartments offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring six unique floor plans, which include lofts as well as newly-renovated interiors. Lakeside Place Apartments also provides a multiple of resort-style amenities such as an exclusive fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool, and year-round fishing. Experience exceptional apartment living at Lakeside Place Apartments, and schedule your personalized tour of our property today.