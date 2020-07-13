All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Lakeside Place

2186 S 99th East Ave · (918) 553-5938
Location

2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74129
Longview Lake Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 53-53M · Avail. Aug 31

$469

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 51-51M · Avail. now

$535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 50-50A · Avail. Jul 27

$535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 45-45G · Avail. Jul 31

$714

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 43-43G · Avail. now

$714

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
clubhouse
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting. At Lakeside Place Apartments, youll find serenity and relaxation in your daily routine as you grow accustomed to the smell of fresh air along the waterfront, the sound of fish jumping from the water, and the stunning sunsets. Lakeside Place Apartments offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring six unique floor plans, which include lofts as well as newly-renovated interiors. Lakeside Place Apartments also provides a multiple of resort-style amenities such as an exclusive fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool, and year-round fishing. Experience exceptional apartment living at Lakeside Place Apartments, and schedule your personalized tour of our property today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Place have any available units?
Lakeside Place has 7 units available starting at $469 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside Place have?
Some of Lakeside Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Place currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Place is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Place offer parking?
No, Lakeside Place does not offer parking.
Does Lakeside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Place have a pool?
No, Lakeside Place does not have a pool.
Does Lakeside Place have accessible units?
No, Lakeside Place does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakeside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
