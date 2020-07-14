Hampton Hills

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 and 2 bedrooms. $300 for 3 bedrooms.
Move-in Fees: N/A
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly for each pet
restrictions: Weight not to exceed over 50 lbs fully grown. No aggressive breeds, or aggressive in nature.
Parking Details: Convenient parking near apartment.
Storage Details: Select units have an outside storage closet