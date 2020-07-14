All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Hampton Hills

718 W 49th St · (918) 302-1931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK 74107

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-104 · Avail. now

$590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 8-102 · Avail. now

$590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit #10-4 · Avail. now

$740

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 4-103 · Avail. now

$690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 and 2 bedrooms. $300 for 3 bedrooms.
Move-in Fees: N/A
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly for each pet
restrictions: Weight not to exceed over 50 lbs fully grown. No aggressive breeds, or aggressive in nature.
Parking Details: Convenient parking near apartment.
Storage Details: Select units have an outside storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Hills have any available units?
Hampton Hills has 4 units available starting at $590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Hills have?
Some of Hampton Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Hills is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Hills offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Hills offers parking.
Does Hampton Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Hills have a pool?
Yes, Hampton Hills has a pool.
Does Hampton Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Hampton Hills has accessible units.
Does Hampton Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Hills has units with dishwashers.
